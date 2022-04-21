Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja elects to field

IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 21, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

MI take on CSK in the IPL (Photo credit: Twitter/@surya_14kumar)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Thursday. CSK have just one win from six outings, while MI are yet to open their account. The news from DY Patil Stadium is that CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja has won the toss and will field first.

H2H record A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 32 occasions in the cash-rich league. MI have the upper hand with 19 wins while CSK have won on 13 occasions. In India, MI have a 17-9 record in wins over CSK. At the DY Patil Stadium, CSK have beaten MI in their only outing to date (2010, final). CSK (168/5) overcame MI (146/9) by 22 runs.

Pitch report Here's the pitch report

The pitch at DY Patil Stadium is a mixed one with both batters and bowlers in fray for a keen contest. To chase in excess of 170 at this venue can be difficult. The pitch will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a night game, the spinners might face some difficulty gripping the ball with dew on offer.

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Ishan Kishan has managed to score 22 runs off 16 balls by Dwayne Bravo, while the latter has dismissed him on one occasion. Ravindra Jadeja has 2,474 runs and is four shy of surpassing Shaun Marsh (2,477). Robin Uthappa has 4,919 runs and needs 81 more to reach the 5,000-run mark. Uthappa has aggregated 561 runs versus MI.

Information Two debutants for MI

MI handed caps to Riley Meredith and Hrithik Shokeen. Both players are making their debuts for the side. Meredith made his IPL debut last season for PBKS, taking four wickets from five games at 42.25.

Information Two changes for CSK

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary. Two changes for CSK with Santner and Pretorius coming in for Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan respectively.

Information Here's the playing XI of MI

MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah