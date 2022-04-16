Sports

IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Mumbai lose sixth consecutive match

IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Mumbai lose sixth consecutive match

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 16, 2022, 07:33 pm 2 min read

This is the first time MI have lost six consecutive IPL matches in a season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants have beaten Mumbai Indians in the 26th match of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. They successfully defended 199/4 after KL Rahul powered them with a match-winning century. MI have now lost six consecutive matches, their longest losing streak in the IPL. The Rohit Sharma-led side are yet to open their account this season.

Match How did the match pan out?

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock got LSG off to a flying start after MI elected to field. Although LSG lost de Kock in the sixth over, Manish Pandey and Rahul added 72 runs. A scintillating ton by the latter powered LSG to 199/4. MI responded well with the bat but fell short eventually. Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma were among runs.

Rahul Third IPL century for Rahul

Rahul played a captain's knock for LSG, scoring his third century in the IPL. He now has the second-most tons by an Indian after Virat Kohli (5) in the cash-rich league. Notably, the former became the first-ever player to score a century in their 100th IPL game (previous-highest: 86 by Faf du Plessis vs KKR, 2021). Rahul returned unbeaten on 103 off 60 balls.

MI Other feats attained by Rahul

Rahul has been on a roll against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He slammed his second IPL ton against the Rohit Sharma-led side. Two centuries against an opponent in IPL: Chis Gayle vs PBKS, Virat Kohli vs GL, David Warner vs KKR. Notably, Rahul slammed his seventh 50+ score against MI since 2018. He averages a staggering 76.40 against MI in the IPL.

Information Multiple centuries as captain in IPL

Rahul registered his second century as captain in the IPL. He has become only the second player after Kohli to score multiple hundreds as captain in the cash-rich league. The latter smashed five while leading RCB between 2013 and 2021.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Rahul slammed the second century of the ongoing IPL season. Jos Buttler was the first to reach the three-figure mark this season. Interestingly, his century also came against MI. This is the first time MI have lost six matches in a row in the IPL. They lost five back-to-back matches in 2014 and still went on to reach the playoffs.