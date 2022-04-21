Sports

Indian Premier League: Decoding David Warner's numbers versus Rajasthan Royals

Written by Karina Michwal Edited by Rajdeep Saha Apr 21, 2022, 08:42 pm 3 min read

Warner will want to do well versus RR (Photo credit: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals will cross swords with Rajasthan Royals in match number 34 of Indian Premier League 2022 season on Friday. DC opener David Warner will be one of stars to watch out for in this encounter. He recently slammed an unbeaten 60 to power his side to a dominating victory over PBKS. He also has impressive numbers against RR. Here, we decode the same.

Context Why does this story matter?

Both DC and RR are high in spirits after powerful performances in their last games against PBKS and KKR respectively.

The two teams would leave no stone unturned to keep their winning momentum going in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Warner has regained his form with three consecutive fifties.

Hence, it will be interesting to see how he fares against the season favorites RR.

vs RR A look at his record vs RR

Warner has impressive numbers against the Royals. He has scored 389 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 125.08 . The tally includes three half centuries. The explosive opener has amassed these runs at an average of 32.41. His best score against RR is 77. He has hit seven sixes and 39 fours against the Sanju Samson-led outfit.

Contest David Warner vs Chahal and Ashwin

Given the form Warner and RR bowlers are currently enjoying, the contest between them will surely be a mouth-watering affair. As per Cricketpedia, he has scored 128 runs off 76 balls against Yuzvendra Chahal while the latter has dismissed him only once in the IPL. R Ashwin has however dismissed him thrice, while the DC batter has racked up 95 runs off 86 deliveries.

IPL 2022 IPL 2022: A look at his performance so far

After a disappointing start to the season against LSG, Warner is back with a bang, scoring three fifties on the trot. In four games so far, the Australian batter has accumulated 191 runs at a strike rate of 152.80. He has recorded these figures with an average of 63.66. So far, his scores read as: 60*(30)vs PBKS, 66(38)vs RCB, 61(45) vs KKR, 4(12)vs LSG,

Record A look at his overall IPL record

David Warner is the fourth-highest run-getter in the history of IPL. He has scored 5,640 runs at a strike rate of 140.36 in 154 innings so far. The tally includes 53 half-centuries and four centuries. He led SRH to their maiden title in 2016. Barring 2021, he has scored in excess of 500 runs in each of the IPL seasons since 2014.

Runs Warner eyes the 6,000-run mark in IPL

With 5,640 runs under his belt, Warner could reach the 6,000-run mark this season. RCB's Virat Kohli (6,402) is the only player to have attained this milestone. Shikhar Dhawan (5,998) and Rohit Sharma (5,725) are the other players who can enter the elite club in this edition. Notably, Warner is the highest run-scorer among foreign players in the tournament.