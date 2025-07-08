'Kyunki Saas...' reboot: Smriti Irani's Tulsi returns, teases show

The highly anticipated reboot of the iconic soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to premiere on July 29. StarPlus recently shared a short teaser featuring Smriti Irani as her iconic character, Tulsi Virani , who is returning to celebrate the show's 25-year legacy. The video shows a family at a restaurant discussing her return while Irani's character waters a tulsi plant and assures viewers that she will be back.

Character return 'The time has come...' In the promo, Irani's Tulsi teases her return: "Zaroor aaoongi, kyuki humara 25 saalon ka rishta jo hai. Waqt aagaya hai apse phir milne ka (I'll definitely come because we have a relationship of 25 years. The time has come to meet you again)." She signed off with her signature smile and folded hands gesture.

Actor's statement It reshaped my own life, says Irani Irani said in a statement, "Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life." "It gave me more than commercial success—it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation... I return not just as an actor, but as someone who believes in the power of storytelling."