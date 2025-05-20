'Sirens,' 'Nine Perfect Strangers': Your OTT watchlist this week
What's the story
The coming week is going to be exciting with a bunch of new releases on OTT platforms.
Notable releases include Julianne Moore's series Sirens and the slasher film Fear Street: Prom Queen.
The week also sees the return of the popular show HeartBeat for its second season.
Here are some interesting upcoming OTT releases.
#1, #2
'Motorheads' and 'Landman'
On Monday, Prime Video dropped the coming-of-age drama Motorheads, set in Ironwood, Pennsylvania.
The series follows Logan Maddox (Ryan Phillippe), a former NASCAR mechanic, as he deals with family secrets and the underground street racing scene.
On Wednesday, Landman, a series based on the podcast Boomtown, will premiere on JioHotstar.
The show looks into the oil-rich plains of West Texas through the lens of veteran landman Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton).
#3, #4
'HeartBeat' and 'Nine Perfect Strangers'
Meanwhile, the second season of HeartBeat will drop on JioHotstar on Thursday.
The series chronicles Dr. Reena's high-stakes medicine and personal entanglements at RK Multispeciality Hospital.
The second season of the Nicole Kidman-starrer Nine Perfect Strangers arrives on Thursday on Prime Video.
The series sees wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko leading a fresh batch of guests through transformative experiences in the Austrian Alps.
#5, #6
'She the People' and 'Fear Street: Prom Queen'
Netflix will release She The People, Tyler Perry's comedy series, on Thursday.
The show centers on newly elected Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Dunkerson as she deals with state politics and family chaos.
The horror franchise Fear Street continues with its fourth installment, Fear Street: Prom Queen, on Netflix on Friday.
Set in 1988 at Shadyside High, the film follows underdog Lori Granger (India Fowler) as she unexpectedly enters the prom queen race.
#7, #8
'Inheritance' and 'Sirens'
Netflix's Sirens releases on Thursday.
The series, based on Molly Smith Metzler's acclaimed play Elemeno Pea, delves into the themes of sisterhood, seduction, and the intoxicating allure of wealth.
Lionsgate Play will release the thriller Inheritance on Friday.
Directed by Neil Burger, the film stars Phoebe Dynevor as Maya, a grieving daughter whose quiet life is upended when her estranged father resurfaces with a cryptic job offer.