The beloved Fear Street franchise is returning with a new movie, Fear Street: Prom Queen.

The film will take us back to the thrilling world of R.L. Stine's creations, blending slasher thrills and high school drama.

Netflix described the movie as offering "a new look at the terrors of Shadyside, with a thrill ride of frights all its own as a masked killer is unleashed on the biggest high school event of the year."

