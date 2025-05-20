'Fear Street: Prom Queen': Cast, plot, release details
What's the story
The beloved Fear Street franchise is returning with a new movie, Fear Street: Prom Queen.
The film will take us back to the thrilling world of R.L. Stine's creations, blending slasher thrills and high school drama.
Netflix described the movie as offering "a new look at the terrors of Shadyside, with a thrill ride of frights all its own as a masked killer is unleashed on the biggest high school event of the year."
Here's everything you need to know.
Plot details
Synopsis: 'Fear Street: Prom Queen' set in Shadyside High
Set in 1988 amid Shadyside High's prom season, the plot follows the school's popular "It Girls" who are in full campaign mode, fighting for the crown.
But when an unexpected outsider is nominated to the prom court, things start to fall apart.
One by one, the other girls begin to go missing, finally culminating in a horrifying bloodbath as a masked killer stalks the school.
Cast details
Star-studded cast for 'Fear Street: Prom Queen'
Fear Street: Prom Queen features an exciting ensemble, including India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, Katherine Waterston, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rebecca Ablack.
Darrin Baker, Damian Romeo, Brennan Clost, Cecilia Lee, and Ryan Rosery are also part of the cast.
The film will premiere on Netflix on May 23, 2025.
It is directed by Matt Palmer.