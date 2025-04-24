What's the story

The passing of Pope Francis has rejuvenated interest for the movie Conclave, a political thriller about the election of a new pope. The movie, released last year, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Reportedly, viewership surged by 283%, per data and analytics firm Luminate.

Last Sunday, Conclave was watched for about 1.8 million minutes, but it soared to 6.9 million minutes after the pope's death on Monday.

Although the movie was streaming on Peacock, Amazon took over recently.