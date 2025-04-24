Pope Francis's death boosts 'Conclave' viewership: Here's where to stream
What's the story
The passing of Pope Francis has rejuvenated interest for the movie Conclave, a political thriller about the election of a new pope. The movie, released last year, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Reportedly, viewership surged by 283%, per data and analytics firm Luminate.
Last Sunday, Conclave was watched for about 1.8 million minutes, but it soared to 6.9 million minutes after the pope's death on Monday.
Although the movie was streaming on Peacock, Amazon took over recently.
Film details
'Conclave' features star-studded cast and award-winning script
Starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Lucian Msamati, John Lithgow, and Sergio Castellitto, Conclave explores the behind-the-scenes drama of senior members of the Roman Catholic Church as they choose a new pope.
Based on a 2016 novel of the same name, the film was critically acclaimed and won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.
The film can also be rented/purchased on Apple TV+. However, it looks like Indian fans will have to wait for watch options.
Other films
'The Two Popes' also saw viewership spike
The 2019 Netflix drama The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, has also witnessed an impressive surge in viewership, reportedly by 417%.
To note, Conclave presents a dramatized, yet gripping, account of the papal election process. It takes viewers behind closed doors of the Sistine Chapel where cardinals meet to elect a new pope.
The film has been lauded for its accuracy and has been widely acclaimed across several awards.
Film success
'Conclave' achieved commercial success and critical acclaim
Conclave was a commercial success, grossing over $100 million globally on a $20 million production budget.
The movie premiered at the festival with a near-perfect 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, later dropping to 93% after more reviews.
It won eight Oscars nominations earlier this year, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay award.
Since the pope's passing was announced, Fiennes's moving speech in the movie went viral on social media.
Papal conclave
When will the actual conclave begin?
In reality, Pope Francis's funeral Mass and burial would take place between the fourth and sixth day after his death, though the exact dates are yet to be announced.
After the funeral, the Church observes a nine-day mourning called the novendiali.
During this period, cardinals globally will fly to Rome to prepare for the conclave, which should start 15-20 days after the sede vacante (vacant seat) is officially declared.