Pope Francis discharged from hospital ten days after surgery

Pope will have several more weeks to recover before beginning to travel again in September

Pope Francis was seen leaving the hospital on Wednesday, ten days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon. A car carrying Pope, 84, was seen leaving Rome's Gemelli Polytechnic Hospital on Wednesday morning. He was sitting in the front passenger seat. Pope had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4.

Surgery

Surgery was pre-scheduled to match Pope's travel plans

This was Pope Francis' first major surgery since he became Pope in 2013. It was a planned procedure, scheduled for early July when the Pope's audiences are suspended anyway and he would normally take some time off. Pope will have several more weeks to recover before beginning to travel again in September. Many possible trips are under review.

Travel plans

Pope will participate in the COP26 climate conference

There are plans for Pope to visit Hungary and Slovakia during a trip from September 12-15, and then make a quick stop in Glasgow, Scotland, in November to participate in the COP26 climate conference. The Vatican had originally said Pope could be discharged last weekend, but later said he would stay a few days extra for further recovery and rehabilitation therapy.

Further details

He visited pediatric cancer ward on eve of his release

The pope appeared for the first time in public since the surgery on Sunday, looking in good form as he delivered his weekly prayer from the tenth floor hospital balcony, surrounded by young cancer patients. On Tuesday afternoon, the eve of his release, he visited the pediatric cancer ward, which is located on the same floor as the papal hospital suite.