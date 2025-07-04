Edgbaston Test: Prasidh Krishna sets unwanted record against England

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna continues to leak runs in the ongoing Test series against England. On Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test, Prasidh conceded 23 runs in a single over during the first innings. As per Cricbuzz, this is now the joint fourth-most expensive over for an Indian bowler in Test history. England batter Jamie Smith , who slammed a ton, hammered 4 fours and a six off Prasidh in that over.

Batting blitz Smith takes on Prasidh in 32nd over Prasidh fell prey to a fierce counter-attack from Smith. The latter, along with Harry Brook, led England's fightback after they were down to 84/5. In the 32nd over, Smith took on Prasidh with aggressive intent. The over started with a dot ball but soon turned into a nightmare for the Indian pacer. Smith hit a boundary thereafter, following it up with a massive six over square leg. Three consecutive fours and a wide followed, taking the total to 23 runs.

Record Prasidh joins Jadeja on this list Prasidh's 23-run over now ranks as the joint-fourth costliest for India in Test cricket, as per Cricbuzz. He shares the record with spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who conceded as many runs against England in Rajkot in 2024. The record for the most expensive over for India is held by Harbhajan Singh, who conceded 27 runs against Pakistan in Lahore in 2006.