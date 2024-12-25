Pujara suggests India to add another pacer for MCG Test
Veteran Indian cricketer, Cheteshwar Pujara, has advised Team India to add an extra fast bowler in their squad for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The recommendation comes despite Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance in the series thus far. Pujara feels adding a pacer could bolster India's bowling attack, which has been hit-or-miss apart from Bumrah.
Pujara proposes Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna
Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Pujara suggested that either Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna could be good additions to the pace unit. This would add to the work done by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. He said, "I think the bowling lineup is something which India needs to work on. I feel that Bumrah, Siraj and Akash Deep, they are doing a good job."
Pujara highlights India's spin department concerns
Pujara also addressed concerns over India's spin department after Ravichandran Ashwin's surprise retirement after the Brisbane Test. He said while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar spearhead the spin attack, their impact could be restricted due to the pace-friendly conditions at MCG. The addition of domestic player Tanush Kotian strengthens the squad, but it remains to be seen what role he plays in Melbourne.
Pujara acknowledges dilemma of extra pacer inclusion
Pujara also acknowledged the dilemma India's skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir face over including an extra pacer. He suggested the team must strike a balance between keeping their batting intact and covering up for bowling weaknesses. The decision could prove to be crucial as India looks to take an edge in the series, with a spot in the World Test Championship Final on the line.
Pujara expresses concerns over India's bowling attack
Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Pujara raised concerns over India's bowling attack, questioning its ability to take 20 wickets. He noted that apart from Bumrah and Siraj, the rest of the bowlers have been struggling. Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Akash Deep have only taken 10 wickets between them on their first tour of Australia.