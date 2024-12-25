Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricketer Pujara suggests India should add another pacer, possibly Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna, to bolster the bowling lineup for the MCG Test.

He also expressed concerns over the spin department's effectiveness in pace-friendly conditions, despite the addition of Tanush Kotian.

Balancing the team's batting and bowling strengths is a challenge for skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir, especially as India aims for a spot in the World Test Championship Final.

The recommendation comes despite Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance (Image source: X/@ICC)

Pujara suggests India to add another pacer for MCG Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:43 am Dec 25, 202409:43 am

What's the story Veteran Indian cricketer, Cheteshwar Pujara, has advised Team India to add an extra fast bowler in their squad for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The recommendation comes despite Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance in the series thus far. Pujara feels adding a pacer could bolster India's bowling attack, which has been hit-or-miss apart from Bumrah.

Potential replacements

Pujara proposes Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Pujara suggested that either Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna could be good additions to the pace unit. This would add to the work done by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. He said, "I think the bowling lineup is something which India needs to work on. I feel that Bumrah, Siraj and Akash Deep, they are doing a good job."

Spin struggles

Pujara highlights India's spin department concerns

Pujara also addressed concerns over India's spin department after Ravichandran Ashwin's surprise retirement after the Brisbane Test. He said while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar spearhead the spin attack, their impact could be restricted due to the pace-friendly conditions at MCG. The addition of domestic player Tanush Kotian strengthens the squad, but it remains to be seen what role he plays in Melbourne.

Team balance

Pujara acknowledges dilemma of extra pacer inclusion

Pujara also acknowledged the dilemma India's skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir face over including an extra pacer. He suggested the team must strike a balance between keeping their batting intact and covering up for bowling weaknesses. The decision could prove to be crucial as India looks to take an edge in the series, with a spot in the World Test Championship Final on the line.

Bowling woes

Pujara expresses concerns over India's bowling attack

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Pujara raised concerns over India's bowling attack, questioning its ability to take 20 wickets. He noted that apart from Bumrah and Siraj, the rest of the bowlers have been struggling. Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Akash Deep have only taken 10 wickets between them on their first tour of Australia.