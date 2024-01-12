Ranji Trophy 2024, Jayant Yadav claims 5/42 against Saurashtra: Stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Ranji Trophy 2024, Jayant Yadav claims 5/42 against Saurashtra: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:04 pm Jan 12, 202403:04 pm

Jayant Yadav claimed his 11th First-Class fifer (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Jayant Yadav was the pick of the Haryana bowlers on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy 2024 clash against Saurashtra. The veteran off-spinner ran through the Saurashtra batting order, claiming his 11th First-Class fifer. He finished with 5/42 as Haryana bundled out the hosts for only 145 runs in the first innings. Here are the further details.

2/5

A brilliant spell from Jayant

Jayant came into the attack a bit late and instantly dismissed Arpit Vasavada. He then removed the in-form Prerak Mankad, who was setting up another partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara. The 33-year-old later claimed the wickets of Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Jaydev Unadkat on successive deliveries in the 53rd over. Jayant completed his fifer by picking up Yuvrajsinh Dodiya's wicket.

3/5

Jayant led North Zone in the 2023 Duleep Trophy

In Mandeep Singh's absence, Haryana spinner Jayant captained North Zone in the 2023 Duleep Trophy. They eventually lost to South Zone in the semi-final. Jayant was decent with the ball in hand as he had six wickets to his name from two matches in the tournament. He also scored 58 runs from four innings which included an unbeaten 55-run knock.

4/5

A look at his First-Class numbers

Playing his 79th First-Class match, Jayant has amassed 219 wickets at an average above 33. This is his 11th five-wicket haul while claiming a 10-wicket match haul. He owns 2,670 runs with the bat (50s: 13, 100s: 3). Jayant made his FC debut for Haryana in 2011. He has represented India in six Tests, scoring 248 runs and claiming 16 wickets including a 4/49.

5/5

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, Saurashtra lost early wickets and were reduced to 19/3 courtesy of Sumit Kumar's exceptional bowling. Later, Jayant and Anshul Kamboj joined the party. The former removed Vasavada and the latter dismissed Pujara. Saurashtra batters never got going as they were bundled out for 145. Jayant finished with 5/42 while Sumit claimed 3/7. Nishant Sindhu and Kamboj also claimed one wicket each.