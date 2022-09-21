Sports

Duleep Trophy final, Day 1: West Zone finish on 250/8

Wicket-keeper Het Patel helped West Zone recover from a batting collapse on Day 1 of the 2022 Duleep Trophy final. South Zone's Cheepurapalli Stephen and Basil Thampi uprooted the top-order batters, while spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore scalped three wickets eventually. Meanwhile, Patel returned unbeaten (96*) as WZ finished on 250/8 at stumps. Jaydev Unadkat (39*) also extended his stay in the middle.

Day 1 How did the day pan out?

Ajinkya Rahane-led West Zone lost their top three, including him, for just 16 runs after electing to bat. Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer shared a 48-run stand to steady the ship. However, Sai Kishore uprooted the duo shortly. WZ were soon reduced to 101/6 before Patel added 63 runs with Atit Sheth. Patel then took WZ past 200 along with Unadkat.