Duleep Trophy 2023: Nishant Sindhu smokes century against North-East Zone

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 29, 2023 | 11:09 am 2 min read

Sindhu hammered his 3rd FC century (Source: Twitter/@HCA)

North Zone all-rounder Nishant Sindhu smoked a brilliant ton against North-East Zone in the ongoing second quarter-final of the Duleep Trophy 2023. The youngster tackled the opposition's bowlers precisely and scored runs all over the park. His brilliance meant North Zone crossed the 350-run mark with four wickets remaining. Overall, this was Sindhu's third First-Class century. Here are further details.

A well-paced knock from Sindhu

North Zone were decently placed at 162/4 when Sindhu arrived to bat on Day 1. He stitched an 80-run stand with opener Dhruv Shorey (135) for the fifth wicket, taking his side past 240. The 19-year-old was involved in another century stand with Pulkit Narang for the seventh wicket. Sindhu batted with positive intent as the scoring rate remained healthy.

Who is Nishant Sindhu?

Sindhu is a left-handed middle-order batter alongside being a left-arm spinner. Sindhu was a part of India's squad that lifted the ICC Under-19 World Cup last year. He scored 140 runs at 46.66 in the tournament, including an unbeaten 50 against England in the final. The tally also includes six wickets at an excellent economy rate of 3.09.

Here are his First-Class numbers

Sindhu made his First-Class debut for his state side Haryana in the 2022 Ranji Trophy. He has now raced past 830 runs in 13 games in the format at a 40-plus average. The tally includes three tons and as many fifties with his highest score being 142. With his left-arm spin, he has scalped 25 FC wickets at 36.20.

How has the match proceeded?

North-East Zone won the toss and opted to bowl at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Opener Shorey slammed a brilliant century at the top. While the middle-order batters could not contribute big, Sindhu came to the side's rescue with a valuable knock. L Kishan Singha and Pheiroijam Jotin took two wickets apiece on Day 1.

