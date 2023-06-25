Sports

Women's Ashes: Sophie Ecclestone claims historic 10-wicket match haul

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 25, 2023 | 11:14 pm 2 min read

Ecclestone finished with 10/192 match figures (Source: Twitter/@EnglandCricket)

England women's cricket team star Sophie Ecclestone claimed a stunning fifer against Australia in the one-off Ashes Test at Nottingham's Trent Bridge. This was her second Test fifer as she claimed her first 10-wicket match haul. Ecclestone's exceptional bowling helped England bundle out Australia for 257 in the second innings. Notably, she scalped a fifer in the first innings as well. Here's more.

A brilliant spell from Ecclestone

Ecclestones's got her first wicket when she fired into the blockhole and knocked over Jess Jonassen. She then picked up the crucial wicket of Beth Mooney as she chopped it onto her stumps. Soon after, she deceived Annabel Sutherland with a short-pitch delivery as Sutherland miscued the shot. Ecclestone got rid of Alyssa Healy with a low full-toss, while also dismissing Darcie Brown.

Fourth English woman to claim a Test 10-wicket haul

Ecclestone creates history when she completed a 10-wicket Test match haul. She became the fourth England woman to achieve the feat in Test cricket. Before her, Enid Bakewell, Lucy Pearson, and Julia Greenwood achieved this feat for England's women's team in Test cricket.

Ecclestone scripted this remarkable record

As per CricViz, Ecclestone has become the first English spinner to take 10 wickets in a Test match (Men's or Women's) in Nottingham's Trent Bridge.

Fourth-best bowling figures in Women's Tests in England

The left-arm spinner's match figures of 10/192 is the third-best bowling figures in a Women's Test match held in England. Here are the best figures in England: 11/63, Julia Greenwood vs West Indies W, 1979 10/75, Enid Bakewell vs West Indies W, 1979 10/78, Jhulan Goswami vs England W, 2006 10/192, Sophie Ecclestone vs Australia W, 2023. 9/69, Joc Burley vs England W, 1966.

A look at her Test numbers

Standing in her sixth Test match, Ecclestone has raced to 27 wickets at an average of 30.85. Apart from a 10-wicket match haul, he has scalped two fifers. As per Opta, Ecclestone earlier became the 3rd England spinner to log a fifer in Women's Ashes after M. Maclagan (twice) and G. McConway (once). Notably, she has now equaled Maclagan's tally.

