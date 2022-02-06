Sports

Australia Women beat England Women in 2nd ODI: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 06, 2022, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Australia Women beat England Women (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia Women beat England Women in the second ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. England Women stuttered with the bat, managing just 129/10 in 45.2 overs. Tahila McGrath (3/4) starred with the ball for the Aussies. Elysse Perry claimed three wickets as well. She also scored 40 as Australia chased down the target in 35.2 overs.

Match How did the match pan out?

England were never in the game with the bat, suffering at every stage as they crawled to 129. Sophie Ecclestone (32*) played a key role to help England get past the 100-run mark. Amy Jones chipped in with 28. Perry and McGrath shared six wickets between them. In response, Perry and Ashleigh Gardner (31*) played a key role. Kate Cross claimed two wickets.

Perry Elysse Perry registers these feats

Playing her 120th ODI, Perry has raced to 155 scalps at an average of 24.87. She has claimed 38 ODI scalps versus England at 26.96. Notably, 20 of these wickets have come on home soil. Perry has also raced to 3,175 runs in ODIs at 49.60. Interestingly, she has surpassed the 800-run mark versus England (802 at 40.10).

Information Notable feats achieved in the match

Alyssa Healy (22) has surpassed the 400-run mark versus England. She has 418 runs at 27.86. Overall, Healy has raced to 2,088 ODI runs at 33.67. Aussie skipper Meg Lanning scored a four-ball duck. She registered her third duck against England and seventh overall.

Do you know? AUSW extend the H2H record versus England

Australia Women have now won the last five ODI matches against England. The Aussies have extended the head-to-head tally versus England to 54-22 in ODIs. Three matches didn't have a result and one ODI was tied.