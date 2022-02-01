Sports

IPL auction: Five wicket-keepers who could start bidding war

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 01, 2022

Kishan scored 241 runs in IPL 2021 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

A wicket-keeper's primary job is to keep the wickets. However, in the shorter format of the game, they are judged on their batting skills more than their primary skills to keep the wicket. A wicket-keeper's ability to hit the ball becomes even more crucial in franchise cricket and perhaps that's why they are in high demand in the Indian Premier League.

The next edition of the IPL auction is set to take place this month and the keepers, who can bat and make useful contributions, are going to be immense in drawing attention.

If a keeper can bat and is an Indian, he is even more valuable as they make it easier to balance the four overseas players.

Here are five such keepers.

Ishan Kishan The young and upcoming star

Ishan Kishan is a known power hitter and is a very good player of spin bowling. He is versatile, can bat anywhere and does not need much time to settle. He has played 61 IPL games and scored 1,452 runs at 28.47. He has struck nine fifties with his highest score being 99. In IPL 2021, he racked up 241 runs at 26.77.

Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock can be a reliable asset

Quinton de Kock is another player to watch out for. He joined Mumbai Indians in 2019 in a trade from Royal Challengers Bangalore and was an integral part of their back to back title-winning campaigns. He finished 2019 as Mumbai's leading run-getter with 529 runs. He was their second-highest run-scorer in 2020 with 503 runs. Overall, he has scored 2,256 runs in 77 games.

Dinesh Karthik Karthik is a proven performer

Dinesh Karthik has plenty of experience in the IPL. He has been a consistent performer and has led Kolkata Knight Riders in the past. He is a veteran of 213 IPL games. He has amassed 4,046 runs in the league and is known for his role as a finisher. He scored 223 runs in IPL 2021 in 17 games at 22.30.

Jonny Bairstow Bairstow could be pivotal at the top

Jonny Bairstow could be another player in demand due to his ability to keep the wickets and open the innings in the shorter format. He has played 28 games and racked up 1,038 runs with the help of one hundred and seven fifties. He averages 41.52 and has a staggering strike rate of 142.19 in the cash-rich league. He scored 248 runs in 2021.

Nicholas Pooran Pooran can be a big-hitting exploit

West Indies players often attract several bidders at the auction due to their ability to hammer sixes at will. And, a wicket-keeper Windies player is even more valuable. Nicholas Pooran has hammered 44 sixes in the league. He has scored 606 runs in 33 games while maintaining an impressive strike rate of 154.98. He managed just 85 runs in 12 games in IPL 2021.