Sports

IPL 2022 auction: Iyer, Warner, and Ashwin in marquee set

IPL 2022 auction: Iyer, Warner, and Ashwin in marquee set

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 01, 2022, 04:29 pm 3 min read

The marquee set will kick off the 2022 IPL auction (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

As many as 10 players are part of the marquee set that will kick off the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The list includes Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, and R Ashwin among others. ESPNcricinfo has reported that the final list of players has been halved (590) from the original one (1,214). Meanwhile, England pacer Jofra Archer has also registered for the auction.

Context Why does it matter?

A total of 1,214 players had registered for the mega auction in January.

Now, the IPL has shortlisted 590 players based on the wishlist of all 10 franchises.

Notably, this final list includes 44 new names that were registered upon the request of these franchises.

Meanwhile, the marquee set that will begin the proceedings on the day of the auction has 10 names.

Information Players in marquee set of IPL 2022 mega auction

Here are the players in the marquee set of IPL 2022 mega auction (Base price: Rs. 2 crore): R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, and David Warner

Details A look at the key details

Out of 590, as many as 228 are capped players, while 355 are uncapped. Seven players are from Associate countries. After the marquee set, the action will shift to sets of capped and uncapped players (alternate). The order will be - batters, all-rounders, wicket-keeper-batters, fast bowlers, and spinners. There are several key names in the first round (both capped and uncapped).

Players Key names in the first round

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, IPL 2021 Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel, Player of the T20 World Cup final Mitchell Marsh, West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran, all-rounder Jason Holder, and young Indian opener Devdutt Padikkal are among the key players in the first round. The list also includes experienced players such as Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, and Dwayne Bravo.

Archer Jofra Archer registers for the auction

England pace spearhead Jofra Archer has also registered for the mega auction. Despite his current injury status, Archer has kept his base price at Rs. 2 crore. Although the fast bowler remains out of action due to injury, he is sure of his participation for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Notably, Archer is the only player from England in the auction pool.

Information Archer not considered as a Marquee player

The BCCI informed that Archer will not be considered as a Marquee player for the auction as he is unlikely to feature this season. It is understood that the franchises won't be granted a replacement for Archer for the 2022 season.

Out Gayle, Stokes, Starc to miss the tournament

Universe Boss Chris Gayle will miss the IPL this year. As per reports, a couple of franchises were willing to pick him. Gayle has the seventh-most runs in the IPL. He is the only player to have smashed over 300 sixes in the tournament. Along with him, England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc will also skip the 2022 edition.