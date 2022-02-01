Sports

Mithali Raj moves up to second spot in ODI Rankings

Mithali Raj moves up to second spot in ODI Rankings

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 01, 2022, 05:57 pm 2 min read

Mithali Raj is sitting at second spot in ODI rankings (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Indian cricketer Mithali Raj (738 points) has moved to second place in the latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings released on Tuesday. India's ODI and Test skipper rose to the second spot by displacing South African cricketer Lizelle Lee (731 points) from the position. Australia's wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy is leading the ODI Rankings with 750 points under her name. Here are further details.

Context Why does it matter?

Lee lost her place in the top two due to her absence from the ongoing ODI series against West Indies.

She was ruled out from the series after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

Lee's absence from the tournament worked in Mithali's favor as she improved her ranking despite not playing any series this year.

Mithali played her last ODI match in September against Australia.

Batting chart Mandhana retains the sixth spot

Smriti Mandhana has retained her spot at sixth (710). Tammy Beaumont (728) and Amy Satterthwaite (717) are static at the fourth and fifth place respectively. The 7th and 8th spot in the list is reserved by Meg Lanning (699) and Beth Mooney (690). Stafanie Taylor (667) has slipped to 12th. Heather Knight has risen to ninth while Rachel Haynes is sitting at 10th place.

Bowling chart Jess Jonassen leads the bowling list

There are no changes in the top ten bowler's rankings, which is led by Jess Jonassen (760). Hayley Matthews (587) has moved up three places to finish at 11th following her impressive performance (4 wickets) in the ODI series against SA. Shamilia Connell's three wickets helped her move up nine places to finish at 29th. Sune Luus improved five places to finish at 34th.

All-rounders Deepti Sharma rises to fourth among all-rounders

In the ICC Rankings for All-rounders, Nat Sciver is leading chart with 372 points. Marizanne Kapp (355) was replaced from the second spot by Elisse Perry (365). India's Deepti Sharma (299) moved up to 4th place while Stafanie Taylor (281) dropped to 5th. The next five are - Matthews (280), Gardner (275), Jonassen (272), Katherine Brunt (272), and Dane Niekerk (253).