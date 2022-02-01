Sports

Decoding Mohamed Salah's best seasons in the Premier League

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 01, 2022, 05:47 pm 2 min read

Mohamed Salah has been terrific in the Premier League (Photo credit: Twitter/@MoSalah)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is currently busy in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. He has helped Egypt reach the semi-finals of the tournament. Salah has been in devastating form this season for the Reds. He will want to return and help the side challenge Manchester City for the league title. Here we decode Salah's best seasons in the Premier League.

Salah has arguably been the best player in the Premier League, since he joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017.

He has been highly consistent in terms of goals and assists.

Salah helped Liverpool win the PL title in 2019-20.

Overall, he has 113 goals and 43 assists.

Salah has been superb in the ongoing PL season with 16 goals and nine assists.

2017-18 A record-breaking 2017-18 season

Former Chelsea forward Salah had a brilliant debut season for Liverpool. He hammered 32 goals in the PL 2017-18 season and contributed with 10 assists. His heroics helped him win the Premier League Player of the Season award. He smashed the record for the most goals scored (32) in a PL season (38 games). He won three Player of the Month awards that season.

2018-19 Second successive Golden Boot award

After a stunning 2017-18 season, Salah didn't stop there. He delivered the goods the following season as well. Salah's exploits of 22 goals and eight assists were immense for Liverpool, who missed the PL title by a whisker. They fell short by one point. Salah won his second successive Golden Boot award, finishing as the joint-highest scorer Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang and team-mate Sadio Mane.

Information 29-goal involvements in Liverpool's title-winning season

Liverpool won their maiden PL title in 2019-20, finishing with 99 points. He finished as the fifth-highest scorer (19 goals). Salah also made 10 assists. He was the third Liverpool player to claim 10-plus assists after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson (13 and 12).

Information Second-highest scorer in 2020-21

Salah contributed for Liverpool in 2020-21 as well. After the highs in 2019-20, Liverpool had to battle for a top-four position and finished third. Salah made his presence felt with 22 goals and five assists. He finished as the second-highest scorer behind Harry Kane (23).