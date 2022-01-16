Decoding Robert Lewandowski's best seasons in the Bundesliga

Decoding Robert Lewandowski's best seasons in the Bundesliga

Lewandowski has won nine Bundesliga titles (Photo Credit: Twitter/@lewy_official)

Robert Lewandowski is counted among the most prolific strikers in the world. The Bayern Munich striker has scored consistently over the years, breaking a pile of records across competitions. In the Bundesliga, Lewandowski has ruled the show, becoming just the second player to net 300-plus goals. He scored a hat-trick in Bayern's 4-0 win over FC Koln. Here we decode his best Bundesliga seasons.

Context Why does it matter?

Lewandowski has made 369 appearances in Bundesliga and smashed 300 goals.

Out of 369, he has won 263 games.

He is the only second player to touch the 300-goal mark in Germany's top-tier after Gerd Muller (365).

He has made 238 Bundesliga appearances for Munich and scored 226 goals.

He has won nine Bundesliga titles - twice with Borussia Dortmund and seven with Bayern.

2020-21 Lewandowski's best domestic season in Germany

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@lewy_official)

Lewandowski enjoyed his most prolific season in terms of goals scored in Bundesliga in 2020-21. He netted 41 goals for the German powerhouse in 29 appearances, besides providing seven assists. With this, he surpassed Gerd Muller's record for most league goals in Bundesliga. Muller had scored 40 goals for Bayern in 1971-72. Lewandowski's stellar campaign helped Munich in lifting their ninth consecutive league title.

2019-20 Lewandowski dominates the scenes in 2019-20

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@lewy_official)

Lewandowski had a productive season in 2019-20, continuing his goal-scoring spree as Bayern won a host of trophies. He scored 34 goals from 31 games to become Bundesliga's top goal-scorer for the third successive season. He also provided four assists and won the Man of the Match trophy on seven occasions. Lewandowski's only league hat-trick came against FC Schalke 04.

2018-19 Lewandowski finishes as Bundesliga's top-scorer for fourth time

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@lewy_official)

Lewandowski was the Player of the Season for Bayern during the 2018-19 season as they won their seventh title in a row. However, the Pole's form took a dip as he managed to score just 22 goals in 33 appearances. Though Lewandowski was missing his mojo, he still finished the season as Bundesliga's top scorer. He provided seven assists and won 5 MOTM.

2015-16 Lewandowski reaches 30-goal mark in Bundesliga

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@lewy_official)

2015-16 was Lewandowski's breakthrough year as he garnered everyone's attention by smashing 30 goals in 32 league games. In the same season, he also scripted the Guinness World Record for the fastest five-goal haul in Bundesliga. He achieved the feat on September 22, 2015, against VfL Wolfsburg by notching up five goals in nine minutes. Overall, he provided two assists and won six MOTM.

2011-12 Lewandowski helps Dortmund win the league

Lewandowski took the center stage in the 2011-12 season as Borussia Dortmund won the Bundesliga title. He smashed 22 goals, besides providing eight assists in 34 games. He won the MOTM award on six occasions. Lewandowski's only hat-trick of the season came against FC Augsburg in October. He finished the season as the third leading scorer, behind Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (29) and Mario Gomez (26).