Ligue 1, Mbappe helps PSG extend lead: Records broken

Ligue 1, Mbappe helps PSG extend lead: Records broken

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 16, 2022, 12:14 pm 2 min read

Mbappe scored in PSG's 2-0 win (Photo credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Kylian Mbappe was on target as Paris Saint-Germain saw off Brest 2-0 in Ligue 1. With PSG sealing a crucial win, they have extended the lead at the top to 11 points. PSG were without Lionel Messi and Neymar but proved to be too good for their opponents. Mbappe scored the opener before Thilo Kehrer added the second to ensure all three points.

Match PSG beat Brest 2-0

(Photo credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

PSG survived an early scare as Gianluigi Donnarumma made a superb save to deny Irvin Cardona following Presnel Kimpembe's misjudged backpass. Post that, Mbappe fired the opener in the 32nd minute with a superb low finish from the edge of the box. Kehrer netted the second with a wonderful side-footed volley from Nuno Mendes' cross. PSG looked comfortable from there on.

Context Why does it matter?

The win saw PSG extend their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to 12 games.

This was also just their second victory in the last six.

Despite missing several key players, PSG flexed their muscles and have raced to 50 points from 21 matches.

They have a 11-point gap over second-placed Nice (39 points).

PSG know they are on course for another league win.

Mbappe Mbappe extends his goals tally

(Photo credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Mbappe has scored 10 goals in Ligue 1 this season, besides getting to 19 in all competitions. The Frenchman has raced to 117 Ligue 1 goals, including 101 for PSG. He has 151 goals for PSG in all competitions, having played 198 games. Notably, Mbappe is closing in on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who netted 156 goals for PSG.

Numbers Mbappe continues to put in a shift

Mbappe has scored at least 10 goals in each of the last six Ligue 1 seasons. As per Opta, no other player has done so more than three times over this period. Mbappe had a fine performance versus Brest. As per Squawka Football, Mbappe created the most chances and registered the most shots on target (4 each). He also had the most take-ons (6).

Information PSG seal their 15th win this season

After 21 games, PSG have 50 points (W15 D5 L1). They have forwarded 42 goals, besides conceding 18 with a goal difference of +24. Meanwhile, Brest are winless in their last four games and are 13th. They have 25 points from 21 matches.