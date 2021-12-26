Sports Premier League: Arsenal and Tottenham register big wins

Arsenal thrashed Norwich City 5-0 to consolidate on their fourth position. This was Arsenal's fourth straight Premier League win and fifth in all competitions. Mikel Arteta's men have raced to 35 points from 19 matches. Meanwhile, Tottenham thrashed 10-man Crystal Palace 3-0, moving to fifth at the moment. They are now six games unbeaten in the league. Here are the key records scripted.

Arsenal are enjoying themselves on the pitch and there is a new wave of confidence riding. Arsenal are vying for a Champions League berth and these run of wins are massive. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have been terrific, finding the net consistently. Meanwhile, Tottenham are showing a fight under Antonio Conte. Spurs look set to be ideal challengers for a top-four berth.

Saka scored early on for Arsenal before Kieran Tierney made it 2-0. The visitors scored three second-half goals to gain big. Tottenham saw Harry Kane open the scoring before Lucas Moura doubled their lead with a powerful header from close range. Moments later Wilfried Zaha was sent off as Palace were reduced to 10 men. In the second half, Son Heung-min added the third.

As per Opta, Arsenal's 5-0 win at Norwich was their joint-heaviest margin of victory in an away match in the Premier League. They went level with 6-1 victories at Middlesbrough in April 1999 and Everton in August 2009. Emile Smith Rowe is the second Arsenal player to score in three consecutive substitute appearances in the Premier League, after Tomas Rosicky in September 2009.

Aged 20 years & 112 days, Saka is the third-youngest player to score on Boxing Day in consecutive PL seasons, after Michael Owen (19y 12d) and Florent Sinama-Pongolle (20y 67d). Notably, Saka is also the second-youngest Arsenal player to reach 10 Premier League goals for the club, after Nicolas Anelka (19 years, 225 days). He has 11 PL goals so far.

As per Opta, no player has now scored more Premier League goals on Boxing Day than Harry Kane (9, level with Robbie Fowler). Kane has raced to 169 goals, including three this season.