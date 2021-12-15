Sports Decoding Kylian Mbappe's emphatic run in the 2021-22 season

Decoding Kylian Mbappe's emphatic run in the 2021-22 season

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 15, 2021, 04:13 pm

Kylian Mbappe has been amazing for PSG

French forward Kylian Mbappe has established himself as one of the leading players in world football. The youngster is one of the pivotal figures at Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe has been delivering consistently for PSG and is enjoying a terrific 2021-22 campaign. He helped PSG beat his former side Monaco in Ligue 1 over the weekend. We decode Mbappe's stats this season.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Mbappe just 22 years of age, Mbappe has established himself amongst the best players. He has been ruling the scenes for PSG in Ligue 1. Mbappe is on the verge of overtaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic's scoring tally for PSG. He hit a new milestone for the club against Monaco. The ongoing season has been promising for Mbappe, who is firing in all cylinders.

100 Mbappe has 100 Ligue 1 goals for PSG

In PSG's 2-0 win over Monaco in gameweek 18 of the Ligue 1 2021-22 season, Mbappe netted a brace. He scored a 12th minute penalty before adding the second at stroke of half-time. Mbappe achieved a new milestone for the club. He has 100 Ligue 1 goals for PSG, becoming the third player to do so after Ibrahimovic (113) and Edinson Cavani (138).

Do you know? Mbappe scripts history

As per Opta, Mbappe is now the youngest player to score 100 goals for a single team in the top-flight (22 years and 357 days) since the site began recording this data (1950-51).

Ligue 1 Ligue 1 2021-22: Mbappe has nine goals and eight assists

Mbappe has got the second-highest number of goals this season in Ligue 1. He has netted nine goals so far and is only behind Lille's Jonathan David (11). Overall, he has been involved in 17 goals in Ligue 1 this season (G9 A8). He leads the chart in terms of assists. He has also registered 46 shots.

UCL His performance in the UCL 2021-22 season

Mbappe has the second-highest goals in the UCL 2021-22 season for PSG (4). He is behind Lionel Messi, who has five under his belt. Mbappe has the joint-third highest number of assists so far (4). His eight-goal contribution so far has helped PSG reach the round of 16, where they will face Real Madrid.

Numbers His overall numbers for PSG

In total, Mbappe has recorded 145 goals so far for PSG. He is the club's third-highest scorer, behind Ibrahimovic (156) and Cavani (200). Besides his 100 Ligue 1 goals for PSG, he has also scored 25 times in the Champions League. Earlier, Mbappe netted 27 goals in 60 appearances for former side Monaco. He has 173 career club goals.