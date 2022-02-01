Sports

India set to play 1,000th One-Day International: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 01, 2022, 07:28 pm 2 min read

India have played 999 ODIs so far (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India will take on West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series on February 6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. They will become the first side to play 1,000 One-Day Internationals. Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the historic match. Notably, India played their 900th ODI in 2016 in MS Dhoni's leadership, against New Zealand. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does it matter?

India are set to become the first-ever team to play 1,000 matches in ODI history. They started playing this format in 1974.

Australia are their closest rivals in terms of matches (958).

Meanwhile, Pakistan are the only other side to have played over 900 ODIs (936).

Sri Lanka (870) and West Indies (834) have competed in more than 800 ODIs.

Information India have won 518 ODIs so far

As of now, India have won 518 of 999 ODIs. India and Australia (581) are the only two sides with over 500 ODI wins. India have lost 431, while nine have resulted in a tie (NR: 41). They have a win percentage of 54.54.

Matches India's milestone matches in ODI cricket (1/2)

1st ODI (1974): India lost to England (captain: Ajit Wadekar). 50th ODI (1983): India beat Pakistan (captain: Kapil Dev). 100th ODI (1986): India lost to Australia (captain: Kapil Dev). 200th ODI (1992): India lost to Australia (captain: Mohammad Azharuddin). 300th ODI (1996): India lost to South Africa (captain: Sachin Tendulkar). 400th ODI (1999): India beat Kenya (captain: Mohammad Azharuddin).

Information India's milestone matches in ODI cricket (2/2)

500th ODI (2002): NR (captain: Sourav Ganguly). 600th ODI (2005): India beat Sri Lanka (captain: Virender Sehwag). 700th ODI (2008): India beat England (captain: Dhoni). 800th ODI (2012): India lost to Australia (captain: Dhoni). 900th ODI (2016): India beat New Zealand (captain: Dhoni).

Runs Tendulkar is still the leading run-scorer in ODIs

Nearly a decade after his retirement, Tendulkar is still the leading run-scorer in ODI cricket. He owns 18,426 runs from 463 ODIs at a remarkable average of 44.83. Tendulkar has over 4,000 more runs than second-placed Kumar Sangakkara (14,234). The former's tally includes a record 49 centuries and 96 fifties. In 2010, Tendulkar became the first-ever player to slam a double-century in 50-over cricket.

Wickets Anil Kumble is the highest wicket-taker for India

Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble is the highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs. In a career spanning 17 years, Kumble scalped 337 wickets from 271 ODIs at an average of 30.89. He has the best match figures of 6/12. Former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath follows Kumble on the tally with 315 scalps. They are the only two bowlers with over 300 ODI wickets for India.