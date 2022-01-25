Sports

3rd ODI: Afghanistan beat Netherlands, win series 3-0

3rd ODI: Afghanistan beat Netherlands, win series 3-0

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 25, 2022, 09:52 pm 3 min read

Afghanistan won the third ODI by 75 runs (Source: Twitter/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan routed the Netherlands 3-0 in the three-match ODI series after winning the third game at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, by 75 runs. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side successfully defended 254, bowling out their opponents for 179. Najibullah Zadran was adjudged the Player of the Match for scoring a phenomenal 71. Meanwhile, Qais Ahmad scalped thee wickets.

Match How did the match pan out?

(Source: Twitter/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz early after electing to bat. However, Riaz Hussan and Rahmat Shah took the Afghans past 100. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi managed 28 while Najibullah drove Afghanistan to 254/5 in 50 overs. Netherlands openers Colin Ackermann and Scott Edwards shared a century stand. Qais Ahmad broke the crucial partnership before the Netherlands faced a batting collapse. They were dismissed on 179.

Landmark Maiden ODI half-century for debutant Riaz Hassan

(Source: Twitter/@ACBofficials)

Riaz Hassan set the tone of Afghanistan's innings with a 50-run knock. He slammed his maiden half-century in ODI cricket on his debut. The right-handed batter smashed 50 off 75 balls with the help of 3 fours and 1 six. He also added 86 runs for the second wicket with top-order batter Rahmat Shah, who scored 48 off 81 balls.

Najibullah Top-scorer Najibullah completes 1,700 runs in ODIs

Najibullah was the top-scorer for Afghanistan. The middle-order batter raced to his 12th half-century in the format. He smashed 71 off 59 balls with the help of 8 fours and 3 sixes. In the process, Najibullah touched the 1,700-run mark in ODI cricket. He now has 1,715 runs from 73 ODIs at an average of 30.09. The tally also includes one century.

Duo Ackermann and Edwards shared a 100-run stand

Netherlands' Colin Ackermann slammed his maiden ODI half-century. He scored 81 off 96 balls (7 fours and 2 sixes). His compatriot Scott Edwards also fired 54 (74) with the help of 5 fours and 1 six. The latter finished as the leading run-scorer of the series. He smashed 208 runs at an average of 69.33 and was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Information Edwards scored three consecutive half-centuries

Edwards scored three consecutive half-centuries in the ODI series. His scores in the series read as - 68, 86, and 54. Edwards has racked up 363 runs from 13 matches at an average of 36.30 in ODI cricket.

Bowlers Qais Ahmad was the standout bowler for Afghanistan

Leg-spinner Qais Ahmad was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers. The debutant scalped three wickets for 32 runs. Notably, Fazalhaq and Azmatullah also took their maiden ODI wickets. Meanwhile, star wrist-spinner Rashid Khan picked two wickets for 37 runs. The likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, and Azmatullah Omarzai snapped up a wicket apiece.