Australia top ICC Test Team Rankings, India slip to third

Australia won the 2021/22 Ashes 4-0 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia have reclaimed the top spot in ICC Test Team Rankings after winning the Ashes 4-0. They eclipsed India and New Zealand, who held the top two spots, respectively. Meanwhile, India are down to third after losing the three-match Test series 1-2 to South Africa. The winners of the inaugural World Test Championship, New Zealand, retain their second position. Here are further details.

Australia's win in the Ashes has catapulted them to the top.

They humbled England by nine wickets at the Gabba.

They won the Day/Night Test in Adelaide by 275 runs.

Australia won the Boxing Day Test before England drew in Sydney.

The hosts won the pink-ball Test in Hobart to seal the series.

Australia are unbeaten in the Ashes at home in 15 Tests.

India India plunge in the Rankings

The runners-up of the World Test Championship, India, have lost the top spot to Australia. They are third in the ICC Test Rankings, having lost the Test series in South Africa. India scripted history by winning the Centurion Test. However, South Africa made a terrific turnaround in Johannesburg and Cape Town. India's quest to win a Test series in South Africa continues.

Information South Africa climb to fifth

After defeating mighty India, South Africa have climbed one spot to fifth in the Test Rankings. The Proteas are now two points behind fourth-placed England (101). Notably, India are 15 points clear of England at number three.

NZ New Zealand retain their second spot

New Zealand retain their second spot in the ICC Test Rankings. They drew the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home earlier this month. Bangladesh won the series opener at Bay Oval, ending New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten home record. It was Bangladesh's maiden victory on Kiwi soil. However, New Zealand claimed an innings win over Bangladesh at Hagley Oval.

Information Pakistan slip to number six

Among others, Pakistan have slipped to number six with 93 rating points. They are 10 points clear of seventh-placed Sri Lanka. The Lankans, along with West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Ireland have retained their respective spots.