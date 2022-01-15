Ashes, 5th Test: Australia gain first-innings lead, lose three wickets

A total of 17 wickets fell on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test (Day/Night) at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Australia compiled 303 after a phenomenal ton by Travis Head put them in the driving seat. In reply, England were rolled over for 188. Australian skipper Pat Cummins took four wickets. Australia, who gained a precious first-innings lead, lost three wickets before stumps.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

Australia resumed from their overnight score of 241/6 on Day 2. The likes of Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, and Stuart Broad did the damage as Australia finished on 303. However, Nathan Lyon scored some handy runs down the order (31). England were bundled out for 188, giving Australia a 115-run cushion. Cummins stood out with four wickets. Australia finished on 37/3 at stumps.

Broad Stuart Broad surpasses Sir Ian Botham

England pace spearhead Stuart Broad took three wickets for 59 runs in the first innings. By taking Lyon's wicket on Day 2, Broad broke the long-standing record of Sir Ian Botham. He raced to 129 wickets in the Ashes, the most by an English bowler in the prestigious series. Botham had accounted for 128 wickets from 32 Tests in the Ashes.