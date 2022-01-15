Decoding Keegan Petersen's numbers in the South Africa-India Test series

28-year-old Keegan Petersen stole the show in the recently concluded South Africa versus India Test series. Petersen played two match-winning knocks in the third Test, helping his side take the three-match series 2-1. His positive mindset and ability to play shots, helped him gain big against a tough side like India. Petersen stood tall and on the same note, we decode his numbers.

Petersen has drawn praise from former India coach Ravi Shastri, who liked him to Gundappa Viswanath.

Petersen's batting was a pleasant watch as he played some glorious strokes.

He attacked anything that was too full and wide, besides handling spinner R Ashwin well.

He is a busy player coupled with elegance.

His wrist work and ability to find the gaps were instrumental.

Petersen ended the three-match Test series as the highest scorer. He racked up 276 runs at an average of 46.00. He slammed three fifties with the best score of 82. Petersen enjoyed a strike rate of 55.31. Petersen contributed with successive fifties in the series decider as the hosts won by seven wickets. He was adjudged Player of the Series.

Prior to the Test series against India, Petersen had played just two Tests. He made his debut versus the West Indies away from home in June 2021. In that series, Petersen managed just 44 runs from two Tests at 14.66 with the best score of 19. After a successful series against India, Petersen has raced to 320 runs at 35.55.

In the Centurion Test, Petersen managed 15 and 17 respectively as SA failed to surpass the 200-run total in both innings to surrender the tie. In Johannesburg, Petersen scored 62 in the first innings, helping SA gain a minor lead. In a chase of 243, Petersen scored 28, sharing a 46-run stand alongside Dean Elgar. He scored 72 and 82 in the third Test.