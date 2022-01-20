Harry Kane races to 250 career club goals: Key numbers

Harry Kane races to 250 career club goals: Key numbers

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 20, 2022, 03:06 pm 2 min read

Harry Kane has scored 250 career club goals (Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has achieved a new milestone in club football. Kane has got to 250 career club goals while scoring for Tottenham against Leicester City in the Premier League. The Leicester City versus Tottenham encounter was highly dramatic as the visitors won 3-2, courtesy of Steven Bergwijn's two injury-time goals. Here we decode the stats of Kane.

Context Why does it matter?

Kane is one of the best strikers in world football and to achieve a mark of 250 goals in indeed a special milestone.

Kane has been prolific over the years for Spurs, scoring consistently.

The England skipper scored Spurs' equalizer after they went behind 1-0 against the Foxes.

He will be a crucial figure in helping Spurs fight for a top-four berth.

250 goals Breaking down Kane's 250 career club goals

(Photo credit: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

Kane has netted 234 goals for Tottenham in 365 appearances across competitions. In the early stages of his career, Kane represented several clubs on loan. He scored nine goals in 27 matches for Milwall. He scored five in 18 appearances for Leyton Orient. Kane also netted two goals in 15 matches for Leicester. He also made five appearances for Norwich City (0 goals).

Kane Kane has delivered the goods for Spurs

Kane has hit double digits for Spurs for eight successive seasons since his breakthrough campaign in in 2014-15. His overall tally in a season for Spurs reads as: 31 goals (2014-15), 28 goals (2015-16), 35 goals (2016-17), 41 goals (2017-18), 24 goals (2018-19), 24 goals (2019-20), 33 goals (2020-21), and 13 goals (2021-22). In 2021-22, he has played 29 matches so far.

Premier League Kane's overall Premier League numbers

Kane has made 264 PL appearances to date. He has scored 171 goals, besides contributing with 36 assists. Out of his 976 shots, 430 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork on 33 occasions. He has created 55 big chances. Kane has won three Premier League Golden Boot awards. He has won one Playmaker award, besides six Player of the Month honors.

Numbers Kane's numbers for Spurs across competitions

(Photo credit: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

Kane is the joint-second highest scorer for Spurs in the FA Cup (12). He is the joint-third highest scorer in the Carabao Cup (7). Kane has bagged 20 Champions League goals (highest). He has netted 13 Europa League goals (second-highest) and five in qualifiers. Kane also netted six goals for Spurs in the Europa Conference League (including playoff tie). He has 171 PL goals.