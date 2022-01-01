Decoding the Test performance of Team India in 2021

Jan 01, 2022

India won the Centurion Test by 113 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team had arguably the best year in Tests in 2021. India started the year with a hard-fought draw against Australia in Sydney. Thereafter, they breached the Gabba fortress by handing Australia their first defeat at the venue in 32 years. India bested England twice on their home soil (Lord's and Oval). At last, they overcame South Africa's Centurion wall.

Details A recap of India's performance

India started the year with a 2-1 series win Down Under. They came from behind to beat England in the four-match series 3-1. However, India lost to New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final. India bounced back by taking a 2-1 lead over England (away) in the four-match series (one Test to be played). Then came a 1-0 win over NZ (home).

Numbers India won eight Tests in 2021

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India played 14 Test matches in 2021, winning eight, losing three and drawing as many. Out of 14, India played eight games on foreign soil (SENA Countries). They won four games, lost two while two encounters ended in a stalemate. India's only loss in an away game came against England in Leeds. They played one game (WTC final) at a neutral venue and lost.

Wins India registered the most wins

India: 14 (won 8, lost 3, draw 3) Pakistan: 9 (won 7, lost 2) England: 15 (won 4, lost 9, draw 2) Australia: 5 (won 3, lost 1, draw 1) New Zealand: 6 (won 3, lost 1, draw 2) South Africa: 6 (won 3, lost 3) Sri Lanka: 9 (won 3, lost 3, draw 3) West Indies: 10 (won 3, lost 5, draw 2)

Wins India breached Centurion, Gabba fortresses

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The South Africa versus India first Test saw the hosts lose in Centurion for only the third time. They have played 27 games at the ground and have won 21 of them while three games ended in stalemate. India's win at Gabba was only the ninth occasion when Australia were beaten in 64 games played here. They have won 41 games while drawing once.

ENG vs IND India's win in England

After drawing the first Test, India clinched a 151-run victory at Lord's. It was India's first win at this venue since 2014 and third overall. Virat Kohli became the third India captain to clinch a Test win here. After that, India broke the Oval jinx by recording their first victory at the venue in five decades. India's last win at Oval came in 1971.

Information India lost the WTC final

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Despite their emphatic run in 2021, India failed to rise on the occasion when it mattered most - the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. India entered into the one-off Test with minimal preparations and to make the matters worse the game was marred by rain. It was a battle of bowlers and NZ won the contest to become WTC champions.

Stats Records broken by Virat Kohli in 2021

(Source: Twitter/@imVkohli)

First Asian captain to win a Test at Centurion. First India captain to win two Test matches in South Africa (Centurion 2021, Wanderers 2018) First Indian captain to win two Boxing Day Tests (Centurion 2021, MCG 2018). Only Indian captain with 40 Test wins. He is fourth in the overall list behind Graeme Smith (53), Ricky Ponting (48), and Steve Waugh (41).