Hyperloop, e-buses: How Modi government plans to revolutionize mass mobility

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform India's mass mobility. The roadmap includes the introduction of electric rapid transport networks, hyperloop networks in urban areas, and the construction of ropeways, cable buses, and funicular railways in difficult terrains. In a recent interview with PTI, Gadkari said that India's transport sector is witnessing a major transformation with innovative initiatives like mobile-based driving tests.

Infrastructure development 'A revolution in mass mobility is underway' Gadkari also announced plans to widen 25,000km of two-lane roads into four-lane highways. He said an electric mass rapid transport system would be set up on major routes and road construction would be scaled up to 100km per day. "A revolution in mass mobility is underway," he said while noting that work is underway on ropeways, cable cars, and funicular railways at 360 locations including Kedarnath.

Innovative transport How will funicular railways help? Funicular railways, a hybrid of elevator and railway systems, are designed to move people and goods up/down slopes efficiently. They are especially useful in hilly/mountainous regions. Gadkari said the cost of these projects ranges from ₹200-5,000 crore and once completed, they will change the face of India. He added that better road infrastructure would not only boost the economy but also create jobs.

Tech advancements Pilot projects for Delhi, Bengaluru Gadkari revealed that pilot projects such as Metrino pod taxis, hyperloop systems, as well as pillar-based mass rapid transport are in the works for Delhi and Bengaluru. He also said 11 firms including Tata, Toyota, Hyundai, and Mahindra have agreed to manufacture flex-fuel engine vehicles. These vehicles are designed to run on more than one fuel type, primarily ethanol/methanol or a blend of biofuels with conventional fuels like petrol/diesel.