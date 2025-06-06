What's the story

The Indian government announced that the long-overdue census will be conducted in two phases before March 1, 2027, last week.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had initially planned for the census to be held in 2021, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftereffects.

"The aftershock of Covid-19 continued for quite some time," it claimed, adding that countries that conducted censuses immediately after COVID-19 saw challenges with "quality and coverage" of data.