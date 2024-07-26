In short Simplifying... In short India is constructing the Shinkun La Tunnel, set to be the world's highest at 15,800 feet, surpassing China's Mi La tunnel.

Equipped with advanced safety and communication systems, it will provide all-weather connectivity and faster troop mobility to Ladakh, boosting economic and social development.

The tunnel will also ensure year-round access to Leh, which is currently cut off for several months due to snow. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Indian PM initiates Shinkun La Tunnel project

All about world's highest tunnel Shikun La that Modi inaugurated

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:26 pm Jul 26, 202405:26 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually carried out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel project on Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday. The launch took place during his visit to the Kargil war memorial at Drass. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is constructing this tunnel at a cost of ₹1,681 crore, as approved by a cabinet committee led by PM Modi in February last year.

Tunnel details

High altitude engineering marvel

The Shinkun La Tunnel is a 4.1-kilometer-long twin-tube structure being built at an altitude of approximately 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha road. Upon completion, it will surpass China's Mi La tunnel to become the highest tunnel in the world. The project is expected to take at least two years and will feature cross-passages every 500 meters for safety and accessibility.

Safety measures

Advanced safety, communication systems in Shinkun La Tunnel

The Shinkun La Tunnel will be equipped with state-of-the-art safety and communication systems. These include firefighting mechanisms, mechanical ventilation, communication infrastructure, and a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system. These features are designed to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the tunnel at such high altitudes.

Strategic importance

Strategic importance of Shikun La

The Shinkun La Tunnel holds strategic importance for India, ensuring all-weather connectivity and faster troop mobility to Ladakh. It will also foster economic and social development in the region by facilitating swift movement of armed forces and equipment. The tunnel will serve as a crucial link between the Zanskar Valley in Ladakh and the Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

Connectivity boost

High-altitude cahnnels

Currently, the two routes to Leh, namely the Manali-Atal Tunnel-Sarchu-Leh and the Srinagar-Zojila-Kargil-Leh routes, are snow-bound for four to five months of the year. The completion of the Shinkun La Tunnel will ensure all-weather connectivity. Despite challenging weather and topography, India continues prioritizing tunnel construction along its northern borders with China, especially in light of ongoing military confrontations in eastern Ladakh.