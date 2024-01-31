The thick layer of fog has significantly impacted visibility

Delhi: Over 50 flights, 23 trains delayed amid dense fog

What's the story Delhi and its neighboring areas woke up to a dense fog on Wednesday — the third day in a row. The thick layer of fog has significantly impacted visibility affecting road, rail, and flight services. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum of zero visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at night — which led to flight delays. According to reports, over 50 flights were delayed, while 23 trains were running late on Wednesday.

Earlier in January, dense fog in Delhi and parts of North India led to severe disruptions in train and flight services. The severe delays and alleged mismanagement by the airport authorities and airlines exacerbated the passenger woes. This prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to issue standard operation procedures for airlines.

In view of the dense fog conditions, the Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers. The advisory warned of potential disruptions for flights that are not "CAT III compliant." CAT III, an anti-fog landing system, facilitates aircraft landings in low-visibility conditions. It enables planes to touch down in minimum visibility of up to 50 meters. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the advisory said.

Dense fog likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast dense to very dense fog conditions in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from Wednesday to Friday. Dense to very dense fog is also expected in east Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday, and in West Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the IMD said. The weather office also predicted dense fog conditions in isolated pockets of Odisha from Wednesday to Friday, and over north Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, and Bihar on Wednesday.

Rainfall, snowfall likely in J&K

The IMD has also predicted that two western disturbances might impact northwest India in quick succession. Light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall is predicted in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand until Sunday, it said. Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall is expected in the Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday, and in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and most northeastern states are also likely to experience rainfall.

Delhi experiences coldest January in 13 years

The IMD reported that New Delhi experienced its coldest January in the past 13 years in 2024. The average maximum temperature hovered around 17.7°C, marking the lowest since 2010. This cold spell has coincided with an unusual absence of rainfall for January, deviating from typical weather patterns, IMD said. Along with thickening fog, visibility in the city has been severely impaired, marking one of the most severe instances in many years.