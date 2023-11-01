Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally to celebrate 10th anniversary next month

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally to celebrate 10th anniversary next month

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:34 pm Nov 01, 202305:34 pm

MBCCR will be a 2-day event

The Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally (MBCCR) is gearing up to mark its 10th anniversary, with a grand event in Mumbai on December 2 and 3. Autocar India has been organizing the rally since 2014, sparking considerable enthusiasm for classic Mercedes-Benz vehicles and vintage cars in general. This year's event will showcase over 75 cars, featuring 25 "star" models and 30 newcomers, as well as hosting a charity auction for the first time.

2/4

Star cars and debutants to participate in the rally

The MBCCR will see an impressive lineup of classic cars, including the iconic 300SL roadster, the only one in India, and every generation of the SL, complete with facelift versions. Newcomers include the Grand Mercedes-Benz 600 'Grosser' and the legendary R129 SL, which gained fame for its role in the movie Dil Chahta Hai. Curator Perseus Bandrawalla revealed that nearly half of the cars at the event will be making their debut or returning after extensive restoration work.

3/4

Classic generations and rare variants on display

The rally will exhibit classic iterations of C, E, and S-Class cabriolets, coupes, limousines, and more. Iconic models such as the Pagoda California Coupe and the SLC Coupe from the R107 range will be displayed. Rare gems like Adenauers (W186 and W189) in various versions, the 170V in all body styles, the 500K, and the Nuburg W08 will also be shown. Viewers can look forward to unique versions of the W124 Ambulance and W115 Ambulance body styles too.

4/4

Event highlights and special guests

The MBCCR will kick off with a gala dinner and a performance by one of India's leading music bands on December 2, followed by a rally the next day. A charity auction is also planned, where a classic Mercedes-Benz E-Class or S-Class from the 1960s, '70s, or '80s will be up for grabs. Mercedes Benz India will match the winning bid with a charity donation. Special guests from the motorsport world are anticipated to attend this year's event.