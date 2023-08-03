Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall over western Odisha today

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 03, 2023 | 11:02 am 2 min read

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, Mumbai; Odisha to witness more rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday in different parts of Odisha. According to the news agency ANI, locals were seen catching fish at the National Highway 57 near the Boudh area after the ponds of the Fisheries Department got flooded following heavy and relentless downpours.

Rainfall to continue during next 24 hours: IMD scientist

While confirming heavy rains in districts like Sundargarh and Sambalpur, the weather office also confirmed that the coastal areas of Odisha will receive moderate rains in the next 24 hours. "Rainfall to continue during the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over West Odisha districts. Coastal districts will see moderate rainfall," stated IMD scientist HR Biswas.

Visuals from Odisha

Delhi to witness downpour later today: IMD

Delhiites are also expected to witness moderate showers or thundershowers later in the day. The weather office has forecast light to moderate showers on Friday and Saturday as well in Delhi. It added that the national capital might witness light rain or thundershowers again on Sunday too, but rainfall is unlikely on Monday and Tuesday.

IMD predicts more rains in these states

Similar weather conditions are expected across coastal Karnataka till Friday, and over Goa, Konkan, and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra for the next three days. The weather office has also predicted light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rains likely to occur over parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya in the next four days.

IMD puts Mumbai on yellow alert for Thursday

According to Money Control, the IMD has released a "yellow" alert for Mumbai for Thursday and predicted heavy rainfall over the financial capital in the next 24 hours. The weather office has also predicted very heavy rains on Thursday over four different districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Thane﻿, and has declared an "orange" alert for all of these districts.

