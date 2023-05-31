India

PLFI terror-funding case: NIA, police conduct searches; seize arms, explosives

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 31, 2023, 06:31 pm 2 min read

NIA and Jharkhand Police have seized arms and explosive from Jharkhand in PLFI terror-funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday claimed to have achieved a breakthrough in a terror funding case involving the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) as it seized a large number of explosives, arms, and ammunition from Jharkhand with the help of the Jharkhand Police. The major seizure was reportedly possible following the disclosures by the arrested self-styled PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope.

Why does this story matter?

The PLFI, previously known as the Jharkhand Liberation Tigers (JLT), is accused of a number of terror activities, including many killings, in Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha.

The group used to lure jobless youth by offering money and other benefits, per the NIA.

Gope reportedly used PLFI members to extort money from wealthy individuals and intimidate the general public, the agency added.

Joint team of NIA, and Jharkhand Police made major seizures

On Monday, the NIA and the Jharkhand Police recovered about 62.3 kg of gelatin and 732 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition from Jharkhand's Khunti, PTI reported. The joint team also seized a pistol, 11 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, and 30 rounds of .303 ammunition from Kisni village. The next day, two IEDs were also seized from the forest hill of Mahuatoli in Simdega.

Seizure details shared on Twitter

PLFI chief Gope's disclosure helped in breakthrough: NIA

Reportedly, this is the third major seizure in less than a week. Earlier, the NIA allegedly seized a huge cache of ammunition on May 26 following Gope's arrest. Gope, aka Kuldeep Yadav, had been absconding and was finally nabbed by the NIA on May 21. On May 22, a special court sent him to NIA custody for further interrogation in multiple cases.

What was PLFI's Modus operandi

Using PLFI members for extortion was reportedly a common modus operandi of the group. The unlawful funds were then invested through banking channels and shell businesses in the names of the accused's close colleagues and family members. Notably, the NIA had announced a reward of Rs. 5 lakh for information leading to Gope's arrest, in addition to the Jharkhand government's Rs. 25 lakh reward.

Know about PLFI

Gope founded the PLFI in 2007 along with his elder brother Suresh Gope, with operations primarily in Ranchi. Following the killing of Suresh in December 2003, Gope assumed command of the organization and expanded its scope of operations. Later, in July 2007, Masi Charan Purty, a renegade of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), and many of his supporters joined PLFI, and it grew.