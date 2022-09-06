Lifestyle

5 things to take back home from Odisha

Written by Sneha Das Sep 06, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

Check out these 5 things that are a must-buy when in Odisha.

Well-known for the age-old temples, beautiful beaches, fascinating tribal culture, Buddhist relics, and mouth-watering cuisine, Odisha has some diverse treasures to discover. Odisha's capital Bhubaneshwar is known as the City of Temples and houses more than 800 spiritual buildings built in Kalinga-style architecture. If you are planning a trip to Odisha, don't forget to take these five unique things back home with you.

Paintings Pattachitra or palm leaf paintings

If you love collecting traditional paintings, then do visit the Raghurajpur village near Puri, Odisha to buy unique pattachitra or palm leaf paintings. This art requires immense skill and patience. Pattachitra is basically intricate paintings done on palm leaves by piercing the leaf and filling it with colors. The painting themes include the Jagannath Temple and the spiritual story of its deities.

Jewelry Filigree jewelry

One of the most elegant gifts for all the ladies out there, filigree jewelry is delicately carved and feels like silver threads are woven together. You can visit Nimchauri in Cuttack, Odisha where you can find the most intricately carved filigree jewelry and other silver items in souvenir shops. Cuttack is well-known for its centuries-old Chandi Tarakasi or the craft of silver filigree.

Legendary showpieces Miniature Konark wheel

Puri and its adjoining areas are well-known for their beautiful stone craft and the most legendary one is the symbol wheel of the Konark Sun Temple which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. These miniature versions of Konark wheels are usually carved on stone or wood, with prices ranging from Rs. 10-20. You can use them as decorative showpieces at your home.

Sacred rice Nirmalya

If you are in Odisha, then don't forget to take a Nirmalya back home. Nirmalya basically a dried rice mahaprasad offered to Lord Jagganath in Puri. The sacred rice is tied in a pink cloth that has been offered to the deities. Devotees can take this home and mix it with their regular rice to make every grain sacred and holy.

Handloom Traditional Odia sarees

If you love sarees, especially handloom, then Odisha is the place for you. You can buy the traditional Pasapalli saree here which has chess-like squares in black, white, and a dash of red. Kotpad are also quite popular Odia sarees which are handwoven by tribals from Koraput. Sambalpuri Ikkat is also a must-buy where the sarees are woven after the thread is dyed.