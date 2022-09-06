Lifestyle

5 unique hotels in Denmark you must visit

5 unique hotels in Denmark you must visit

Denmark has some cool and unusual hotels to make your stay more memorable.

Known for its tranquil and peaceful landscapes, fascinating architecture, and amazing Nordic cuisine, Denmark is one of the safest countries to visit in the world. The country serves as the birthplace of the popular toy company Lego and is also called the happiest country on the planet. If you are planning a trip to Denmark, then check out these five unique hotels.

Unique interior design Central Hotel & Cafe

Located on top of a small café in the Vesterbro neighborhood in Denmark, this beautiful boutique hotel offers just one guest room! In fact, the double room of this property is the world's smallest. The hotel has a unique interior design with handcrafted details. The hotel has a coffee shop located downstairs where the coffee is made from freshly roasted beans from Risteriet.

Moorish-influenced design Nimb Hotel

Located in Copenhagen's famous Tivoli Gardens, the world's second-oldest amusement park, this five-star hotel has been operating since 1877 by the Nimb family who opened a restaurant here initially. The building has a 1909 Moorish-influenced design. The rooms feature signature art pieces combining modern and antique features. The property also features a roof terrace with a pool and an exclusive wellness department.

Eco-friendly hotel Axel Guldsmeden Hotel

Located just a stone's throw from Tivoli Gardens and Copenhagen Central Station, this four-star contemporary hotel is eco-friendly featuring a Guldsmeden Nordic-Balinese design. The property has 212 chic and romantic rooms with relaxing corners offering minimalist ethos and an exotic Balinese vibe. The hotel also has an awesome bar, a rooftop terrace, a spa, a zen-like garden, and a Swiss restaurant.

Nordic-inspired rooms Hotel SP34 - By Brøchner Hotels

This trendy four-star luxury hotel is located in the Latin Quarter, just an 11-minute walk from Tivoli Gardens. The property features 118 Nordic-inspired rooms with unique headboards. The hallways have raw exposed bricks inspired by the neighborhood buildings and the carpets reflect the streets. The property has an in-house vintage-esque cinema, a designated wine hour, stylish restaurants, a rooftop terrace, and a gym.

Industrial chic design Hotel Ottilia - By Brøchner Hotels

Located in Copenhagen, Denmark, this trendy four-star hotel was formerly called the Old Carlsberg Brewery. This property has a typical Scandi decor with an industrial chic design. The rooms feature open light installations, concrete walls, and round windows with built-in seats. All suites offer guests an all-inclusive service that includes an unlimited bar, a fitness kit, and a wine hour session.