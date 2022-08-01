Lifestyle

5 beautiful places in Madhya Pradesh, the heart of India

5 beautiful places in Madhya Pradesh, the heart of India

Written by Sneha Das Aug 01, 2022, 08:30 pm 2 min read

Madhya Pradesh is known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant atmosphere.

Blessed with a fascinating history, vibrant culture, rich heritage, diverse wildlife, and multiple wildlife sanctuaries, there is a lot for you to explore in Madhya Pradesh. The state is called the "Heart of India" for its central location, and for being home to the spiritual and cultural heritage of almost all religions. Here are five beautiful places you must visit for a fulfilling experience.

UNESCO World Heritage site Khajuraho

Khajuraho is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that will leave you spellbound with its fascinating art and architecture. Located in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand region, Khajuraho is well-known for stunning Hindu and Jain temples designed in Nagara-style architecture and adorned with erotic sculptures. The temples are believed to have been built between 950 to 1050 AD. October to March is the best time to visit.

Temples and palaces Gwalior

The historic city of Gwalior is well-known for glorious temples and ancient royal palaces that add a majestic charm to the place. Popularly known for the massive hilltop fort, Gwalior was founded by King Surajesan. The great Indian musician Tansen also was born here. Visit this place between November and December to enjoy the four-day festival called "Tansen Samaroh," which celebrates classical music.

City of palaces Orchha

Nestled on the banks of the Betwa River in Madhya Pradesh, Orchha is a small historical town known for its intricately carved temples, medieval architecture, classical mural paintings, grand havelis, and frescos. Also called the "city of palaces," Orchha was founded by Bundela Rajput chief Rudra Pratap Singh after 1501. The best time to visit this place is between October and November.

Holy city Ujjain

Considered one of the holiest cities in India, Ujjain is home to one of the 12 jyotirlingas at Mahakaleshwar Temple. Nestled on the eastern bank of the Shipra River in Madhya Pradesh's Malwa region, the place serves as one of the four sites for the Kumbh Mela. If you are in search of peace and moksha, do visit Ujjain between October and March.

Queen of the Satpura Range Pachmarhi

The only hill station in Madhya Pradesh, Pachmarhi is located at an altitude of 1,067m. Also called the "Queen of the Satpura Range" or "Satpura ki Rani," the stunning town is listed in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and houses bison and leopards. According to legends, the Pandavas spent a few days here during their exile. October to June is the best time to visit.