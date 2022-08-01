Lifestyle

5 international hot air balloon rides you can't miss

Fly high at these picturesque international destinations, perfect for a hot air balloon ride!

Are you someone who has grown up dreaming about hopping on a hot air balloon someday? Well, it's time you gave your dream a pair of wings, or should we say a hot blow, already! Check out these five gorgeous destinations across the world where you can set off to the skies in a hot air balloon and cherish the unmatched views below.

Group or private travels Cappadocia, Turkey

The joy of watching the mammoth cone-shaped structures of Cappadocia getting smaller in size as you ascend is second to none. A lot of local tour companies offer hot air balloon rides here, with the total flight time spanning from 45 minutes to two hours. You can enjoy both group and private rides depending upon your budget.

Biggest balloon fiesta Albuquerque, Mexico

Albuquerque is home to the world's most aesthetically-pleasing and biggest hot air balloon fiesta. The weather here is mostly sunny, which makes it all the more amazing to witness its beautiful landscapes from above. You will find a handful of companies like Rainbow Ryders and World Balloon, offering hot air balloon rides under different packages depending on your spending capacity.

Wild meets adventure Serengeti, Tanzania

Serengeti in Tanzania is where the wild meets adventure. From up above, you can watch undisturbed views of the Serengeti National Park and its denizens, including lions, zebras, giraffes, elephants, and more. The folks at Serengeti Balloon Safaris have more than 30 years of experience when it comes to flying and understanding local weather conditions. They also offer insurance worth $10,000,000 to tourists!

Desert safari Luxor, Egypt

Egypt has a lot to offer, and a hot air balloon ride is one of the most enjoyable experiences. You can watch Luxor's expansive desert, stone structures, ancient temples and tombs, and the Nile River from above. The balloons ascend in the early mornings, and directions are decided based on the wind flow and weather conditions for the safety of tourists.

Sunrise special Park City, Utah, USA

Catch some enchanting views of Kamas Valley, Wasatch Mountains, and some historical streets from the sky. You can book a hot air balloon ride during both the summer and winter seasons. While the views you may see during the summer season are all golden and shimmering, winter offers sunrise scenes over ice-capped landscapes that will leave you feeling enchanted.