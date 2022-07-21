Lifestyle

5 places in India to enjoy hot air balloon rides

These five destinations in India are perfect for trying hot air balloon rides.

If you have the long-held bucket list of flying high up in the sky in a gigantic and colorful hot air balloon, then it's time to fulfill your dream and float amongst the fluffy clouds. Don't worry, you don't have to travel abroad to check your dream list, there are several destinations in India as well. Check out top five destinations here.

Unique safari Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh

You can enjoy watching the wildlife from a new perspective with this one-of-a-kind hot air balloon safari on the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh. The balloon with a capacity of nine passengers takes off from the buffer zone and flies over the core area of the national park. The aerial safari operates twice a day. The 60-minute ride costs around Rs. 15,000 per person.

Picturesque views Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Doesn't it sound thrilling to fly over the Himalayas and get mesmerized by the picturesque view of Manali? Each balloon basket can accommodate up to five people and the duration of the ride is about seven minutes. The ride costs around Rs. 1,200 per person, and the estimated height reached is 300 feet. The balloons are tied with thick ropes to maintain passengers' safety.

Adventure sports Kamshet, Maharashtra

Located 100 kilometers from Mumbai near Lonavala, Kamshet is a picturesque hill station known for several fun adventure sports. It is the perfect place to try hot air balloon rides to experience the thrill and witness the stunning green hills of the region. Up to nine people can be accommodated in each basket and the 60-minute ride reaches a height of 4,000 meters.

Adventure sports Darjeeling, West Bengal

The hot air balloon ride is one of the most popular adventure sports in Darjeeling and you can enjoy the experience at a reasonable rate. The estimated height of the ride is 300 feet and it lasts for around 45 minutes. Each balloon basket can accommodate up to 15 people. The ride takes place from October to May between 4 pm and 6 pm.

Royal vibes Jaipur and Pushkar, Rajasthan

Enjoy the rustic and royal vibes of Rajasthan by taking a hot air balloon ride and experiencing the unparalleled beauty of the state. You can enjoy the rides in Jaipur or Pushkar as you fly over historic forts, palaces, and monuments. The balloon rides last for 60 minutes and cost around Rs. 12,000 per person. September-June is the best time to enjoy the ride.