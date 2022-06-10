India

Monsoon to arrive in Goa, Maharashtra over next 2 days

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 10, 2022, 11:32 am 3 min read

Conditions will continue to become favorable for further advancement of the monsoon during the next two days, IMD said.

The southwest monsoon may move into Goa, southern Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh in the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It added that conditions were favorable for the monsoon to cover more of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, the central Arabian Sea, and the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal. The monsoon is several days behind schedule in covering peninsular India.

Context Why does this story matter?

The monsoon rains are essential this year as northwest and central India have been experiencing extreme heat and dry spells since March.

It is especially important for the country's agriculture, one of its economic pillars.

About 60% of India's unirrigated net cultivated area is dependent on monsoon rains for survival.

Monsoons that account for 70% of annual rainfall influence inflation, employment, and industrial demand.

Statement Statement of IMD on monsoon forecast

"A cyclonic circulation has already formed over the east-central Arabian Sea. It will help the monsoon advance," stated RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting center. "Monsoon moves in phases, sometimes slow and sometimes it progresses very fast after onset. If the monsoon is moving slowly, that doesn't mean it has weakened. There is no large system to help monsoon progress fast," he added.

Fact Monsoon will continue to advance in peninsular India

The monsoon will continue to advance over areas of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and more parts of the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal over the next two days, according to the IMD. The monsoon is running late and is in what experts refer to as a weak phase, which could be cause for worry for farmers who are awaiting the sowing of their crops.

Peninsular India Rainfall likely in Konkan belt over next 5 days

During the next five days, the IMD predicts "widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Konkan and Goa, and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada." It also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa on Friday and Monday, as well as extremely heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

East-South Rainfall in east and south India

The IMD predicted isolated to scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal over the next five days. Meanwhile, in the south, "isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over south interior Karnataka on June 12 [Sunday]; coastal Karnataka from June 9 to 13 [Thursday-Monday]; and over Kerala and Maharashtra on June 11 and 12 [Saturday and Sunday]."

Northeast Northeast regions to receive moderate to heavy rainfall

By June 10 every year, the monsoon usually covers large parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. This year, it has covered most parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and south interior Karnataka. However, it has covered almost all of northeast India. "Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya...Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura will receive widespread moderate rainfall with isolated...heavy rainfall during the next five days," IMD stated.

Northwest Rain may bring relief in northwest India on June 11

"Parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, may report a marginal relief on June 11-12 [Saturday-Sunday]. There will be cloudy weather over the weekend, but rainfall is unlikely," a senior IMD official told News18. Any major respite from the heat is unlikely till Wednesday. "The region may see thunderstorms due to moisture-laden easterly winds from June 16 [Thursday] onwards, which are expected...to bring...relief," he said.