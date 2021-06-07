Goa nightlife should resume only after pandemic scenario improves: Minister

Goa is famous for its nightlife across the country

Nightlife in Goa should not be allowed to resume till the COVID-19 situation in India comes under control, State Ports Minister and BJP leader Michael Lobo said on Monday as he stressed the need to protect the lives of people. Lobo is the MLA from the Calangute Assembly segment which has many nightclubs and bars.

Goa's nightlife

The nightlife was shut down due to COVID-19 curbs

Speaking to reporters, Lobo said it will take another year for the pandemic-hit economy to return to normalcy. "Goa is a world-famous destination for its nightlife. The nightlife has been shut down due to COVID-19 curbs and I feel that it should continue to remain closed till the COVID- 19 situation in the country comes under control," Lobo said.

Economy

Economy is not more important than people's lives: Lobo

Lobo, who is also the Minister of Rural Development, said, "The lives of people are more important than the economy of Goa. We have seen our close friends dying due to COVID- 19." "We have to be very careful. The economic activity can resume after we see that COVID-19 cases across India are coming under control," Lobo said.

Goa tourism

Coronavirus-induced 'curfew' has been extended till June 14

Lobo suggested tourism be opened in a phased manner prioritizing those activities which won't trigger transmission of coronavirus. "When we reopen hotels, guests should be asked to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate and they should abide by all the protocols," he said. The Goa government had last week extended the ongoing coronavirus-induced "curfew" till June 14.

COVID-19 numbers

More than 1.59 lakh cases have been reported in Goa

Lobo said the pandemic situation in Goa is improving but COVID-19 fatalities will continue to show up in daily charts as many people are currently on ventilators. As of Sunday, Goa's coronavirus caseload stood at 1,59,393, while the death toll stood at 2,760. Meanwhile, with 1,00,636 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the nationwide tally rose to 2.89 crores.