Owners sell Goa's iconic Club Tito's citing harassment

Club Tito's has been synonymous with Goa's nightlife scene

The owners of Club Tito's, one of Goa's most happening nightlife spots near Panaji, on Monday announced they have sold the club due to "harassment" by authorities and NGOs. The iconic club, located at Baga beach in North Goa, has been synonymous with nightlife in the tourist state. Richardo Joseph D'Souza, whose family owns the club, shared the news in a Facebook post.

Quote

I was compensated adequately: D'Souza

He wrote, "It is with sadness but with anger that we have sold our entire business in Goa. I personally have suffered the least as I was compensated adequately and even my future generations won't have to work."

Facebook post

He isn't planning on opening any more businesses in Goa

"I'll also share some with our staff but in long term, they have no jobs. Can I please ask our officials to employ them as I do not ever plan any more business in Goa," he wrote. In his post, he cited the police, Planning and Development Authority, Coastal Regulation Zone, NGOs, panchayat and sarpanchas, Block Development Officers, Deputy Collectors as the "harassing lot."

Facebook Post

Here is what he posted on Facebook

Further details

He thanked CM Sawant and few others for their support

He, however, did not share any information about the new owner. He further said, "Am very grateful to certain segment of the government like Dr. Sawant (Chief Minister Pramod Sawant), the IAS officers, ex-staff, present staff, our neighbors, all my friends and family and the common people of Goa who all contributed to this great brand called TITOS. End of an Era!"

Information

Several club owners have branched out into other businesses

According to Deccan Herald, he also posted a video on his social media handle a few days ago accusing government officials of harassment. Notably, over the years, the owners of the clubs have also branched out into other businesses including—retail stores, and alcohol labels, etc.