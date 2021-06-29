Coronavirus: India reports under 40,000 new cases after 102 days

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 01:10 pm

India also reported under 1,000 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day.

India on Tuesday reported over 37,000 new COVID-19 cases, the first time in 102 days that single-day infections dropped below 40,000. With 907 deaths—the lowest in 77 days—the daily death toll also remained under 1,000 for the second consecutive day. Meanwhile, the government is looking to expand its vaccination drive, as experts largely say a third wave is imminent. Here are more details.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.03 crore; over 3.97 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Tuesday morning, India reported a total of 3,03,16,897 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 3,97,637. So far, 2,93,66,601 patients have recovered, while 5,52,659 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 46,148 new infections, 56,994 more discharges, and 907 fresh fatalities. 32,90,29,510 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

States

65% new cases concentrated in 5 states

Maharashtra reported 6,727 new COVID-19 cases along with 10,812 more recoveries. Karnataka, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 2,576 new cases and 5,933 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Kerala added 8,063 new cases and 11,529 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 4,804 new cases and 6,553 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,224 new cases and 4,714 recoveries.

Drug

IICT ties up with Nosch Labs for anti-COVID drug

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and Nosch Labs have joined hands for the transfer of the process know-how for the synthesis of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG). The drug has been repurposed for the treatment of COVID-19 and was commercially launched on Monday. It has been developed by Dr Reddy's in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca efficacy better with dose-gap of 10 months: Study

The immune response from the AstraZeneca vaccine can improve with a gap of 45 weeks between the first two doses, a research from the University of Oxford published Monday stated. The study also said that the immune response can be further enhanced with a third dose. Most countries recommend a two-dose regimen with a gap of four-12 weeks. It is 12-16 weeks in India.

Booster

Trials commence for AstraZeneca booster shot for Beta variant

AstraZeneca and Oxford University also started new vaccine trials for a modified booster shot on Sunday. The booster vaccine, known as AZD2816, has been designed with minor genetic alterations to the spike protein allowing it to generate antibodies targeting the Beta variant, which first emerged in South Africa. The trial will involve 2,250 participants from Brazil, Poland, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.