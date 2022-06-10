India

COVID-19: India logs 7,584 fresh cases, 24 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 10, 2022, 11:14 am 2 min read

India's active caseload currently stands at 36,267, which accounts for 0.08% of the total cases recorded so far.

India on Friday reported over 7,500 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of around 300 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 36,267, which accounts for 0.08% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 7,584 fresh cases and 24 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.70%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Friday reported higher number of COVID-19 cases than the day before.

Meanwhile, the active caseload and positivity rates recorded an increase on Friday.

Among states, Maharashtra and Kerala are adding most cases to the national tally.

India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 3,791 patients recovered

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,32,07,265 COVID-19 cases until Friday morning, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,747. With 3,791 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,26,44,092. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 2.26% and 1.50%, respectively.

States Maharashtra adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 2,813 new cases and 1,047 more recoveries. While Karnataka saw 471 new cases and 214 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 185 fresh infections and 129 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 622 new cases and 537 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala reported 2,415 new cases and 1,301 recoveries on Thursday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 194 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Friday morning, India administered over 194.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 89.69 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 101.30 crore people have received at least one dose. On Friday alone, India administered over 1.35 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10 am, including over 84,000 second doses and more than 14,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN app.

Data 3.66 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Further, India has administered over 3.66 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Friday, over 21,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and nearly 20,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10 am.