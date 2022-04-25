India

PM Modi to meet France's Emmanuel Macron during Europe tour

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 25, 2022, 04:58 pm 3 min read

Narendra Modi is likely to visit Paris and greet the leader of one of India's closest bilateral partners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet the freshly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron during his upcoming Europe tour from May 2 to 6. He will visit Paris to personally meet the leader of one of New Delhi's closest partners. Modi will reportedly hold bilateral meetings with Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, apart from addressing the crucial India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen.

Context Why does this story matter?

India and France are good strategic partners and share close political and defense ties.

Both countries also intend to assist each other in areas of critical and emerging technologies and also hold similar views on the Indo-Pacific region.

Moreover, the Russia-Ukraine war is likely to be on the top of the agenda during Modi's upcoming tour and bilateral meetings in Europe.

Details India, France to press forward on Atmanirbhar Bharat: Report

India and France are likely to press forward on PM Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative through the manufacturing of air-independent propulsion submarines and high thrust airplane engines in India. Both nationals are also expected to work together on mapping the Indian Ocean bed. Reportedly, Modi also shares a personal bond with Macron and the latter understands India's neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war as well.

Nordic countries What will be Modi's agenda in Nordic countries?

For the Nordic countries, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is likely to be a key item on the agenda during Modi's visit. Meanwhile, investments, clean technologies, and closer trade ties would be Modi's priority as he pushes for better bilateral relations with Nordic nations and especially repair ties with Denmark. Moreover, Nordic countries, too, unlike in the past, wish to maintain close ties with India.

India-Germany Modi will try to renew bilateral relationship with German Chancellor

With the change in leadership in Germany, Modi will also reportedly try to renew bilateral relationships with Scholz. This comes as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has made Germany reconsider its stand on Moscow, which has been a major trading partner of the country. The appointment of the new chancellor has seemingly made Germany prioritize its national security amid the war.

Germany Germany expanding its defense expenditure

During the Angela Merkel regime, Germany had built very strong trade ties with Russia and China by selling high-end automobiles to Beijing and maintaining a close oil and gas partnership with Russia. However, the Ukraine war has apparently changed things a lot with Germany now considering expanding its defense expenditure by buying fighter jets from the United States for air defense.