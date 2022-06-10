Lifestyle

Unique places to stay on your next trip in India

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 10, 2022, 03:32 pm 2 min read

Glamping never felt so good as it does at GlampEco Stays in Manali. (Photo credit: Instagram/ @glampeco)

Incredible India is genuinely mesmerizing; our diverse cultures and landscapes have created many opportunities for us to experience travel in a more wholesome way. If you are particular about your hotel stays during travel, you must always be on the lookout for something different. Here's a list of different and unique stay experiences you must have across the country.

#1 House boats

Kerala and Kashmir are both known for their unique houseboats. What you must remember is that both experiences will be gorgeous, yet different. You must spend a night at a shikara in the Dal Lake when you visit Kashmir. They tend to be stationary. The houseboats in Kerala are not stationary and ride along the backwaters. They are also generally larger.

#2 GlampEco Stays, Manali

Your stay in these geodesic domes situated at a height of 2600 meters will serve you with a lifetime of memories. The domes offer spectacular views of the Dhauladhar range and the Manali Valley. During winters, your stay here might remind you of an igloo as the domes become ensconced in a blanket of snow. They also have traditional mud houses.

#3 Treehouses

There are many places across the country that have incredible treehouse stays. Tandi, in Himachal Pradesh, is a quaint village that has been gaining momentum over the past few years with increasing tourist footfall. The village has come to be known as the Treehouse village for its numerous treehouses hosting guests from across the country. Definitely give these treehouses a shot!

#4 Palaces and Forts

Be it the Neemrana Fort or the Ahilyabai Palace, India has an abundance of palaces all over the country. Most of the heritage buildings have been converted into heritage hotels, homestays, and other lodging providers. Those with a penchant for history, architecture, and curiosity must make it a point to spend a night at any of the palace accommodations in the country.

#5 Trip is Life, Varkala

This unique homestay will take your breath away, not only for the beautiful interior but also for the view that lies ahead. Located on the beach cliff of Varkala, Trip is Life is a mesmerizing stay shaped like a massive triangle, with a wall made of glass facing the Arabian Sea. This gives it a grand appearance and the bathroom doesn't disappoint either.