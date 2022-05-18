Lifestyle

5 most scenic bus routes in India

They say the journey is more important than the destination, and, when it comes to traveling, they are right. Take, for example, the stunning scenery we see during trips. We may not get to halt and pose for photographs, but the sheer joy of imagining what it would be like to run along the highways is undeniably beautiful. Have you traveled through these routes?

#1 Manali to Leh

With a total length of about 476km, the road from Manali to Leh gets snow, water crossings, and some broken stretches along the way. But there's no fun without some thrill. Remember Kareena Kapoor Khan dancing on the way with walls of snow on either side? That Jab We Met scene was shot here! The 14-hour-long route will certainly leave you craving more.

#2 Guwahati to Tawang

The distance between Tawang and Guwahati is about 510km, so there are several stops. This bus trip is 14-hour-long as well. The treacherous terrain has plenty of jaw-dropping sights to offer and is thus an adventurer's favorite route in the northeast. The route with several sharp curves is filled with natural spectacles; every traveler must experience them at least once in their lives.

#3 Delhi to Leh

This popular bus trip helps you experience the breathtaking beauty of the untouched topography in India. The route offer majestic views of monasteries and natural wonders as you watch the scenery gradually change during your trip. This is a pretty long bus journey of about 29 hours, but once you travel via this route you will be thankful that you did.

#4 Srinagar to Udhampur

This is probably the shortest route on this list, a mere seven hours! The green and clean air and the calm environment will grow on you and you wouldn't want to accept when the journey ends wishing it could have been longer. Jammu and Kashmir's scenery has always garnered praise, for generations. Taking this bus route will strengthen your love for this place.

#5 Visakhapatnam to Chennai

This route has often been compared to paradise. This nearly 15-hour-long bus journey boasts scenic beauty as it passes along the Bay of Bengal shoreline. Bikers are often seen enjoying a ride on this stunning highway. Simply stare out the window and let the sea breeze kiss your face while you sway to the tunes of your favorite travel song.